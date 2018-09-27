Shed Road almost complete says city engineer

Good news for people who live and travel on Shed Road in Bossier City.

City officials say the road is almost complete.

The city’s engineer expects the road to be complete in four to six weeks.

The project started in July of 2016.

According to documents, construction was only supposed to take place for a little over a year, with a bid of $9Million.

So far it’s been two years and the city’s engineer, Mark Hudson estimates it will cost around 10 million when the project is finished.

“You know I apologize for the inconvenience, it took so long it’s just the perfect storm for everything to go wrong on some occasions with this project. Super happy we’re about done with it,” said Hudson.

Resident, Randy Stevenson feels four to six weeks is a stretch.

“It could be late October, but I’m thinking the beginning of next year or the midpoint of next year,” said Stevenson.

When the project is complete the road will have four lanes and a new drainage system.

Hudson says the project took so long because of pipes under the road.

He says the city did not have a clear depiction of where pipes were.

Contractors are now working on pouring more concrete to the road, striping and re-paving driveways on the road.