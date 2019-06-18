Shed Road nears completion

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After three years of orange barrels and inconvenience, the Shed Road construction project is nearly complete.

Bossier city engineer Mark Hudson is frustrated with the project. “Lots of weather delays, lots of unforeseen problems cropped up along the way,” said Hudson. Shed Road between Benton and Airline has undergone a major overhaul. It’s gone from two to four lanes and has a new drainage system. The construction was only supposed to take a year and a half and now, it’s in year three. “Last but not least our contractors had a hard time getting subcontractors to come in to perform.”

According to DOTD, the city is paying 20 percent of the project. The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) is paying 80.

“In our city-state agreement stipulates that DOTD pretty much quarterback this project for us,” said Hudson. “3 years ago I was kind of politely told that I don’t need to be so much involved because DOTD like I just said is going to take charge of the project.” But the Department of Transportation and Development says it does not oversee construction of city projects.

“It’s only a partnership in the sense that the local public agency is adhering to our specifications for the construction for the project. At the end of the day, you know this is a city of Bossier project. They are the responsible charge,” said DOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan.

Hudson says hopefully construction will be complete soon. “I’d like to say we have two more weeks to go but the way things been going it’s probably another month.”

