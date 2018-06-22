Shed road under construction longer than expected

After more than a year of construction, drivers in Bossier City will have to deal with construction headaches, for at least four more months.

Shed road has been under construction for more than two years now. The construction to improve drainage and widen the road to four lanes, has taken longer than expected.

The city engineer says they have restarted the project six times. He says they keep running into problems with weather and infrastructure, beneath Airline dr.



Mark Hudson City Engineer for Bossier City says,”I’ve never been on a project when there was not a problem and you just work through them and you get them finished and you go to the next one, this project has had more than it’s fair share of problems adn surprises, but like always we are going to get through it.”

The contractor had 415 days to complete the project. They will have to pay nearly a thousand dollars a day in fines for every day over that. The new estimated finished date now October or November.

