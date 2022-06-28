SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Shelby County, Texas has become the latest to call for a burn ban in the ArkLaTex as conditions continue to increase the risk of wildfires.

According to the sheriff’s office, Shelby County Judge Allison Harbison signed a declaration of disaster Tuesday prohibiting outdoor burning. It was determined that the county is under imminent threat of severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property resulting from the threat of wildfires due to extremely dry grassland fuel, drought, and other weather-related conditions.

The declaration of disaster will be for no more than seven days unless renewed by the Commissioner’s Court of Shelby County. Judge Harbison did advise that the fireworks show in Tenaha will still take place on July 4.

Other counties in Texas have issued burn bans and those counties are Harrison County, Marion County, and Panola County. No burn bans in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma have been issued.