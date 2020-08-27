Shreveport shelter for Hurricane Laura evacuees closed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A shelter opened midday Thursday for evacuees displaced by Hurricane Laura was closed within hours, after too few showed up in need of a place to stay.

Riverview Hall on Clyde Fant Parkway in Shreveport was set up to hold 160 evacuees, but Deputy Director of Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Robert Jump said only a handful of people came to the shelter Thursday afternoon.

Jump said they were from out of town and rooms were found for them at nearby hotels.

Anyone in need of shelter can still call 211 and officials will connect them with hotels.

The shelter was a joint effort between the City of Shreveport, Caddo Parish, and the Caddo Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in conjunction with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).

