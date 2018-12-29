Shelters in need of donations ahead of freezing cold
SHREVEPORT - Those who work with the area's homeless are calling on the public to help with extra supplies, as freezing temperatures are expected to move in next week.
The Shreveport- Bossier Rescue Mission and the Salvation Army are asking for donations like blankets, gloves, hats and toiletries.
Their goal is to not turn anyone away, and the agencies have extended their intake hours."We get a lot of stuff through Thanksgiving and Christmas, but when we get close to the holiday things tend to run off . We need toilet paper hygiene products all year round," said Larry Otwell, Shreveport Bossier Rescue Mission.
"We appreciate whatever you can give I always tell people we can use whatever you can use at home," said Terrance Trammell,of the Salvation Army.
