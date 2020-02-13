Severe Weather Tools

Radar

Radar Rainfall Estimates

River Levels and Forecasts

Submit Weather Pics

Shelters prepare to house more people during cold, wet weather

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The ArkLaTex is seeing some relief from the rain this week, but cold conditions and saturated ground remain.

“I had to get out of the weather,” said Justin Tackett.

Tackett is seeking shelter at the Salvation Army. He said he’s been outside weathering the elements for days.

“I mean, it’s nasty. It’s very nasty out there,” said Tackett. “It’s no place for nobody.”

“As the temperature drops and the weather, the ground is saturated with water – nobody should be outside during times like this,” said Salvation Army Lt. Jamaal Ellis.

The Salvation Army’s Center of hope offers help from homelessness. Right now, the women and children’s side of the facility is full. Only a handful of beds are available on the men’s side.

“But, we expect that to fill up tonight,” said Ellis. “And we have cots ready to accommodate the overflow.”

On an average night, the facility sleeps 111 people. Ellis said they try not to turn anyone away.

“If we can help it, we don’t,” said Ellis. “Even if we’re out of cots, even if we’re out of floor space. If we’ve got a space next to a desk or in the office, we do that before we put someone back out in the elements.”

The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission also offers a refuge from the weather.

“When we get inclement weather, we do 24 hours a day, seven days a week for people that get caught outside,” said Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission Executive Director Larry Otwell. “We don’t want anybody dying of hypothermia or anything like that.”

On average, the mission houses more than 125 men, women and children daily.

“Everywhere you walk around here, we got ‘hope’ everywhere and that’s the big thing is giving a person hope again,” said Otwell.

And on wet wintry nights, they prepare for more people to come in from the cold.

“We have cots on standby with mattresses,” said Otwell. “And blankets and pillows.”

These places are giving dozens of people like Tackett a warm meal and warm place to stay.

“It’s a blessing,” said Tackett.

Both groups said they are also prepared to serve extra meals to accommodate the additional folks seeking shelter.

They said they are always in need of donations to continue serving the community. You can find a list of needs for the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission here.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

53° / 40°
Clearing skies late
Clearing skies late 10% 53° 40°

Thursday

53° / 31°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 53° 31°

Friday

53° / 32°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 53° 32°

Saturday

62° / 50°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 62° 50°

Sunday

73° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 73° 56°

Monday

77° / 57°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 77° 57°

Tuesday

60° / 42°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 60° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

47°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

44°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

43°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

43°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
43°

42°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
42°

41°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
41°

41°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
41°

42°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

43°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

46°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

48°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
48°

50°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
50°

51°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
51°

52°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
52°

52°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
52°

51°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
51°

48°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
48°

45°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
45°

44°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
44°

43°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
43°

43°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
43°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories