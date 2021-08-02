Sheriff confirms evacuations in Webster Parish due to “significant gas leak”

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A number of homes have been evacuated in Webster Parish due to what the sheriff calls a “significant gas leak.”

Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker says it’s happening in the area of Sportsman’s Paradise Road just south of Doyline City limits near Lake Bistineau.

Parker was not able to say yet whether the leak is from a pipeline, gas line, or oil site. He also couldn’t say exactly how many homes are being evacuated, but the area along the north end of Lake Bistineau is populated.

The was called in via 911. The fire department and EMS are already on the scene.

The gas company was on its way as of 4 p.m., but Parker said they were still 15 minutes out.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.