LOGANSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A loud noise heard around midnight Monday in the Logansport area was likely a pipeline pressure release, according to De Soto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson.

While it was not an explosion, the sound of the pressure release could be heard for about a four-mile radius, the sheriff said, prompting more than two dozen calls within a short period of time.

The incident is believed to have been a result of a pipeline safety mechanism functioning as intended by releasing excess pressure in order to prevent a rupture.

No injuries were reported.

Richardson said there are multiple lines at the site, which was unmanned. It’s not known yet which company runs the pipeline involved.