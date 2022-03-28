CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said he was happy to see all five tax renewals funding sheriff’s operations pass in Saturday’s election by a wide margin.

Voters in Caddo Parish approved all five parish-wide law enforcement district tax renewals on the ballot in Saturday’s Louisiana Open Municipal Primary.

Four of the propositions are property tax renewals. The fifth is a 1/4 of a penny sales tax renewal. With voters’ overwhelming approval on Saturday – all with 67% approval or more – they will all be extended through 2032.

Prator says the propositions are critical to funding the sheriff’s office expenses, covering everything from deputy pay, to uniforms and ammunition, and jail maintenance.

“I’m pleased and I’m proud also that the citizens of Caddo Parish trust the Sheriff’s office and know we’re tough on crime and careful with their money, and once again they showed their support for us,” Prator said.