Sheriff Prator to host CSI Camp for Kids

CADDO PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE (NEWS RELEASE) – Sheriff Steve Prator announced that the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a Crime Scene Investigations Camp for 11 and 12 year olds during Spring Break.

The class will be held March 26-27 at Sheriff’s Safety Town, 8910 Jewella Avenue.

Participants will learn how to detect clues and apply CSI techniques at a mock crime scene. Campers will collect evidence, take crime scene photographs, make shoe impressions, and learn to lift and analyze fingerprints. At the end of the camp, they will be asked to analyze the clues and solve a crime!

The class is free to Caddo Parish residents, but seating is limited to the first 25 participants. Pre-registration by telephone is required. To register, contact Community Programs at 681-0875.