Sheriff's Office offers summer program to curb teen crime

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, La. - SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is working to give kids something fun and exciting to do this summer. Hoping it ultimately reduces teen crime.

"Idle minds a devil's workshop," said Hosie Thomas, Parent. School's out for the summer and while thousands of teens are surfing the web and watching TV. Some are being active at Northwood High School.

"It's really important because like you could be anywhere else getting in trouble. Or you could be here with your friends playing. Having a good time," said Taderius Collins, Student.



Taderius Collins is one of the hundreds of students in the Caddo Parish School District spending their free time at the Youth Sports' Program hosted by the Caddo Sheriff's Office.



"It gives us something to do, You know, stay out of trouble and make new friends," said Blake Gilliard, Northwood High. "They ain't have to do it. They did it for us, the kids," said Tray Johnson, Northwood High.

Each year numerous crimes are committed by teens throughout Cadd Parish each year and a summer camp is a great way to keep kids busy.

"When kids get bored that's when they start getting in trouble. You know, they come in here and play.

You can see we have a huge turnout for the first day. It's awesome it's really good. I enjoy it a lot," said Cpl. Bow Nunnery, Northwood School Resource Officer.

And parents say this program gives them peace of mind while they're at work. "It's coming in with the Sheriffs Office, so you have a deputy here. I don't have to worry about any random violence or anything like that in the city communities now. You know, I know where he's at I know he's safe," said Hosie Thomas, Parent.

And if you're interested in sending your kid to summer camp. Visit the link below for more information.

https://www.caddosheriff.org/news.php?c=2220&