STONEWALL, La (KTAL/KMSS) – After a two-year hiatus forced by COVID protocols, the Caddo Sheriff’s Camp convened in Stonewall for the camp’s thirty-first anniversary.

The four-day excursion at Kinsey Scout Reservation hosted 52 boys ages 8-12 from underserved communities throughout Caddo Parish. The camp recognized the boys for good behavior and academic achievement.

The camp helps the boys develop leadership skills and encourage involvement in scouting by introducing campers to outdoor activities like swimming, archery, and marksmanship.

Khalil Florence says he was sad the camp ended but was happy to have attended.

“My favorite part of camp is playing with old friends, but also being able to make new friends and camping, “Florence said.

Sheriff Steve Prator says he hopes the boys take away leadership skills and scouting activities.

“It gives them a taste of what being outside is about. Some survival skills – teaches them to be a little bit tougher than they were. Teaches them how to fish and how to shoot a bow and arrow and how to do all sorts of crafts and just gives them a chance to be away from home, “Prator said.

For kids like Khalil, this camp opened his eyes to a new world.

“I never shot a BB gun. I have never gone to one of the camps where you stay overnight, and I never really camped,” Florence said.

In addition to making new friends, and outdoor activities, young men get a chance to build relationships with law enforcement.

“We aren’t just looking to correct somebody, or get mad at somebody, or reason to arrest somebody or tell them what to do. We just want to have fun. We have kids too, and we want to enjoy ourselves and with other kids, “Prator said.

For Khalil, this was his first time at the camp. He plans on asking his parents if he can attend the camp again next year.

“I would ask them if I could go again because it was a really fun experience and I got to experience new foods, and new activities and things I’ve just never done before, “Florence said.

Prator raises private donations to ensure the boys attend the camp free of charge. Boy Scouts of America provided food, tent lodging, activities, and staff. Caddo deputies served as mentors at the scout ranch.

Sheriff Prator says this camp wouldn’t be possible without those donors.