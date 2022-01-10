Sheriff’s office identifies husband, wife found fatally shot at Miller County boat ramp

MILLER CO., Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Miller County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man and woman found fatally shot near Mercer Bayou Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says the bodies of 49-year-old Williams Hines and 52-year-old Lisa Hines were found just after noon Sunday by a citizen who pulled up to the boat ramp off Miller County Road 151 and spotted them lying near the ramp.

Miller County Patrol Deputies called to the scene found the bodies of the husband and wife near a truck parked at the ramp. The deputies secured the scene and notified the Miller County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears that both died as a result of single gunshot wounds and noted the victims were close to one another. A suspected weapon was recovered at the scene, and the sheriff’s office says there was no indication that other parties were involved in the incident.

Both bodies were sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock for an autopsy and examination of evidence collected.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation continues.