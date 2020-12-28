Sheriff’s office investigating fatal shooting in Bowie County

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Sunday night that left a 27-year-old man dead.

Chief Deputy Jeff Neal confirms officers were called to a home on Forest Circle around 7:45 p.m. and arrived to find the body of Aaron Porier, who had been shot multiple times.

No arrests have been made, but the sheriff’s office has indicated they are tracking leads on more than one possible suspect.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 798-3149.