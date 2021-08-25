Sheriff’s office investigating fatal shooting of 3-year-old boy in Bienville Parish home

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a three-year-old boy late Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office says they were notified just before 11 p.m. Tuesday that three-year-old Timothy Murphy had been brought by his mother to the emergency room at Minden Medical Center with gunshot wounds. The child was pronounced dead just after 11 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators learned that the child, his mother, and her boyfriend had all gone to bed for the night in the mobile home where it happened.

“According to statements of the mother and boyfriend and evidence obtained at the scene no foul play is suspected at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon on the investigation into the child’s death.

The sheriff’s office says a complete investigative report including video statements will be submitted to District Attorney for further review.