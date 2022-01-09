Sheriff’s office reports possible tornado damage, injuries in Sabine Parish

A possible tornado touched down early Sunday morning in the Pearson community off LA Highway 118 in eastern Sabine Parish. (Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office says a possible tornado touched down early Sunday morning in the Peason community off LA Highway 118 in eastern Sabine Parish.

The sheriff’s office says a family of five was injured when their mobile home was destroyed and so far, 11 homes, five barns, two sets of chicken houses, and many outdoor sheds and vehicles have been damaged or destroyed.

The sheriff’s office says there are trees and power lines down. There were more than 1,500 without power in Sabine Parish as of 9 a.m. Sunday.

Hwy 118 is passable but it will be totally shut down at times. Tractor trucks and trailers cannot pass because of low-hanging power lines. SWEPCO is in the area accessing and repairing lines.

Deputies and first responders and other emergency personnel are in the area and are trying to make it into the damaged locations, and the sheriff’s office is asking the public to avoid the area to allow them to access the damage and prevent further injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.