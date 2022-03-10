SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fire investigators are looking for a man seen fleeing the scene of a house fire Thursday morning in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.

According to Assistant Fire Chief and Public Information Officer Clarence Reese, firefighters were called to the scene in the 600 block of Springhill St. around 10:15 a.m. and arrived to find heavy smoke and some flames coming out of the single-family home.

Reese says a neighbor’s Ring camera captured a white male who was at their door, presumably for help. They told fire investigators that he was moving frantically at the door then ran off. The neighbor also said they have seen that man at the home before.

A city water worker also reported to fire investigators that they saw a white male in his mid-30s with tattoos on his right arm, blue jeans, and no shirt running from the home prior to the fire.

There was moderate damage to the front of the home, but it is still livable and no one was injured.