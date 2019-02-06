Shooting, chase lands AR man in Caddo Parish jail

A southwest Arkansas man accused of firing shots at a man and leading authorities on a high speed chase in Caddo Parish now sits behind bars.

Tuesday night deputies arrested 33-year-old James Allen Shultz, of Fouke, for multiple crimes.

Detectives started looking for Shultz Tuesday morning after learning he was wanted by authorities in Montgomery County, AR.

Ivnestigators believe Shultz showed up at a home on Ferry Lake School Rd. where he got into an altercation with a man living there.

The man said Shultz threatened him with a bat but ran away when others at the home came to his defense.

Later that morning, Shultz was driving down South Land Ave. in Oil City when he allegedly fired a gun at the man and struck his vehicle.

The man turned his vehicle around, and he and Shultz became involved in a head-on crash. Both Shultz and the man abandoned their vehicles.

Later that evening, the Sheriff’s Office received a tip from a 911 caller who said Shultz was in a vehicle and provided his location.

When deputies arrived, Shultz jumped into the driver’s seat of the vehicle and drove off, leading deputies on a high-speed chase before wrecking his vehicle at the intersection of South Kerley St. and East Savage Ave.

Shultz then ran across the railroad tracks where he jumped into a running vehicle while the owner was standing nearby. He drove the stolen vehicle at high speeds to the end of Ferry Lake Rd. where deputies attempted to take him into custody.

Shultz tried to run over two of the deputies and continued on, although his front tires were punctured with a spike strip.

Shultz tried to avoid a second spike strip but got his vehicle stuck in a ditch in the 9600 block of Ferry Lake Rd. He ran into the woods and was later arrested by deputies.

Shultz was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for illegal use of a weapon from a vehicle and for being both an in-state and out-of-state fugitive.

Detectives said they expect more felony charges to be filed against Shultz when the investigation is complete.