Shop and save at Stage Stores while giving to Heart Association

Every Monday in April you can shop and save at Stage Stores while giving back to the American Heart Association.

When you say “heart” at checkout, you’ll get a $5 off coupon on Mondays in April. Stage also donates $1 anytime the hashtag #BringHeartHome is used on Facebook or Instagram.

There are two Stage Stores in Shreveport and one in Bossier. Find your local store here: www.stores.stage.com

Learn more from the news release below:

Happy, healthy hearts start at home, which is why Stage Stores is proud to give back to the community by teaming up with the American Heart Association to raise awareness and funds in the fight against heart disease, the leading cause of death among women in the United States. Through Stage’s Community Counts program, store guests will have the opportunity to make a donation at the checkout counter to the American Heart Association during the month of April.

According to the American Heart Association, Mondays are the weekday when most heart attacks occur. Stage Stores wants to make a difference – every Monday in April, guests will receive $5 off a $25 or more purchase when they say “heart” at checkout. Stage also will donate a dollar for each Facebook or Instagram post in April mentioning #bringhearthome. In addition, donating guests will receive a 40 percent off Community Counts savings pass.

For each dollar donated, Stage Stores’ guests will receive a sticker allowing them to write the name of a loved one they’d like to honor on behalf of their donation. Each sticker will be displayed in-store.

Donations to the American Heart Association help pave the way for advancements in preventing, treating or even eradicating heart disease and stroke. American Heart Association research has led to the development of pacemakers, surgeries, drugs and many other lifesaving breakthroughs.

According to the American Heart Association, 80 percent of cardiovascular diseases can be prevented.

Heart healthy tips include:

Maintaining a healthy weight

Being physically active

Refraining from smoking

Eating a heart-healthy diet

Keeping your blood pressure below 120/80

Visit stage.com/bringhearthome for American Heart Association facts and benefits, coupon information, social contest, and link for donating online.

