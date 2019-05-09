Shop local this Mother's Day: King Hardware and Gifts Video Video

SHREVEPORT, La. - Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 12th and if you need gift ideas, we have local options for you. We talk with local business owner Elizabeth Mcelhatten about what King Hardware and Gifts has to offer.

King Hardware has several gift options in different price points and also allows you to customize your own gifts from tote bags to mugs.

To shop, visit King Hardware and Gifts located at 4834 Line Ave in Shreveport or check out their Facebook page by << CLICKING HERE. >>