Shoppers ‘mob’ Texarkana business

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana business is receiving a big boost from the chamber of commerce.

Dozens of shoppers mobbed Graham Slam Bakery Wednesday in what’s called a Cash Mob. Each attendee was asked to spend at least $10 on sweet treats to support the small business.

The location mobbed was kept a surprise to both the shoppers and the shop itself as a fun way to ensure increased sales.

“Businesses helping businesses and the Texarkana Chamber, we’re here to help share member stories and have fun doing so… and eat some cupcakes,” said Hannah Wren, director of partner development for the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce.

“I’ve never had it lined up outside the building before and I mean, it’s just overwhelming,” said Emily Graham, owner of Graham Slam Bakery. “I was so excited and this is my biggest dream come true.”

This was the first time the Texarkana Chamber’s held a Cash Mob. They hope to surprise new businesses with these events every quarter.

