CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator is lowering the age requirement for employment with the sheriff’s office to overcome staffing shortages.

Prator announced the change in hiring policy Wednesday.

Before the announced change, anyone applying to become a POST-certified or corrections deputy had to be 21 years old. By lowering the entry age, Sheriff Prator hopes to widen the pool of applicants as the department looks to fill a record number of vacancies.

“At this time, we have over 90 positions available,” said Prator. “As we struggle to fill those positions, we realized we needed to give the younger generation a chance to join what I believe to be the best law enforcement agency in the area.”

Another significant change is the streamlining of the application process, making it easier for interested applicants to join. They have also made an exemption for current or former military, college graduates, and current P.O.S.T. certified law enforcement that excludes them from taking the entrance exam.

“If you are hardworking and in search of a meaningful career with great benefits and unlimited possibilities, I encourage you to submit an application,” said Prator.

To apply or learn more about opportunities in CPSO, visit caddosheriff.org or call 318-681-0812.