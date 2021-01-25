Shreve Memorial Blanchard branch to reopen Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreve Memorial Library will once again welcome the community back to the Blanchard Branch after it was closed in October for renovations.

Renovations at the branch began October 8 and were completed last week. Renovations included the expansion of existing library space, new shelving, carpeting and the installation of energy-efficient LED lighting both inside and outside of the branch.



Source: Shreve Memorial Library

“The Capital Improvement Project allowed us to add 560 additional square feet to the existing Blanchard Branch,” said Mary Canfield, area manager for Shreve Memorial Library.

“The additional square footage allows more space for materials and future programming. We are excited to welcome the public back to our larger facility.”

Beginning Tuesday the Blanchard Branch’s hours of operations will be:

Tuesday 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The branch is located at 344 Alexander Avenue in Blanchard.

Face masks are required at all times while in the branch with the exception of children under the age of 2. Neither eating nor drinking is allowed inside the branch, and the amount of people allowed inside will depend on occupancy limits and social distancing guidelines. Children ages 10 and younger must be accompanied by a responsible person.