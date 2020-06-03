Shreve Memorial closes library branch after employee shows possible COVID-19 symptoms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreve Memorial Library has closed one of its branches after an employee presented symptoms similar to those of COVID-19.

The David Raines Branch located at 2855 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr., will be closed until Wednesday, June 10.

During the closure, the branch will be cleaned and disinfected according to CDC guidelines.

Shreve Memorial Library Executive Director John Tuggle said, “Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing the branch immediately to make sure that the branch is cleaned thoroughly. While we do not know if this is in fact a case of coronavirus, we want to make sure that we are being proactive and taking all necessary steps to prevent further spread.”

While the branch is closed, you will still be able to return checked out items through the branch book drop but curbside pickup service will not be available.

If you want to check out materials you can use the curbside pickup service at one of the library branches listed below:

Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road, Shreveport

Belcher-Wyche Branch, 409 Charles Street, Belcher

Blanchard Branch, 344 Alexander Street, Blanchard

Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, Shreveport

Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue, Shreveport

Gilliam Branch, 12797 Main Street, Gilliam

Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Shreveport

Higginbotham-Bryson Branch, 9359 Greenwood Road, Greenwood

Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport

Hosston Branch, 15478 US Hwy 71, Hosston

Means Branch, 7016 Magnolia Lane, Ida

Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport

Mooringsport Branch, 603 Latimer Street, Mooringsport

North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine Street, Vivian

North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street, Shreveport

Rodessa Branch, 10093 Main Street, Rodessa

Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue, Shreveport

West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road, Shreveport

For more information and additional updates, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.