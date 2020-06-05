Shreve Memorial delays reopening library branches

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –Shreve Memorial Library has delayed the reopening of seven library branches.

The library had planned to reopen the branches on Monday, June 8 but the openings will be delayed due to a lack of needed safety materials and equipment.

A reopen date for the library branches is still to be determined.

Shreve Memorial Library Executive Director John Tuggle said, “Our plans were to open several larger branches next Monday, June 8th, to limited occupancy. Unfortunately, the shipment with our sneeze guard shields for our service desks slated for delivery earlier this week has been delayed until next Wednesday. As soon as we receive the shipment next week, we will open for limited occupancy at seven branches immediately after installing the shields.”

Curbside pickup service, as well as call-in reference help and Readers’ Advisory, will continue at Shreve Memorial Library branches throughout Caddo Parish.

You can also continue to reserve items online for pickup via the library’s catalog at www.shreve-lib.org/catalog, and return items via library branch book drops.

Tuggle added, “We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause. We know that patrons are anxious to enter the libraries, but we want to make sure that we have taken all of the proper precautions to maintain the health, safety and well-being of our staff and patrons before reopening the library doors.”

For more information and additional updates, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.

