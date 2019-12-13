Shreve Memorial libraries hosts “Thinking Money for Kids” financial literacy exhibit

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreve Memorial Library is hosting Think Money for Kids, a traveling exhibit designed to teach children and their families about money. The interactive exhibit is designed for ages 7-11 and uses games, fun story-lines and activities to help kids understand financial literacy and responsibility.

The Hamilton/South Caddo Branch hosted the grand opening all day Friday for local schools. Young students were taught the cost of goods and how to budget. Kids created their own crafts to price and sell. Using play money, they shopped at the bookstore, a candy store and craft store set up in the library where they were encouraged to spend wisely.

“It’s great to teach them young. It contributes to the library’s overall goal of promoting early literacy and financial literacy as well so we’re very excited to be hosting this exhibit,” said Samantha Bonnette, the marketing and developing manager for the library.

Think Money for Kids will be on display at the branch through January 29, 2020. The library was one of 50 chosen nationwide by the American Library Association to host.

