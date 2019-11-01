Shreve Memorial Library and North Louisiana Civil Rights Coalition presents “Legacy Series”

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)–On the first Tuesday of the next three months, Shreve Memorial Library will partner with the North Louisiana Civil Rights Coalition to present a series of programs highlighting historic moments in African American history.

The “Legacy Series” will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., in the Eaves Room of the Main Library downtown at 424 Texas Street, free of admission charge.

The first series “A conversation with Carolyn Jones” will be Tuesday, November 5. According to SML, Jones is the first African American student to attend Creswell Elementary, after a lawsuit in 1965 ended segregation. She will be sharing her unique experience as both a pioneer in a local civil rights movement and an entrepreneur in the beauty industry.

On Dec. 3, participants will hear about the life and times of an American author, anthropologist, and filmmaker Zora Neale Hurston in “The Radical Archives of Zora Neale Hurston: Collections of a Southern Traveler”.

In the final month a series for Toni Morrison, American novelist, essayist, book editor, and college professor, “Memorial for Toni Morrison: Literary Monuments & Historical Memory” will be held Tuesday, January 7.

For more details about the Legacy Series please visit,www.shreve-lib.org.

