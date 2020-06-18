Shreve Memorial Library branch to close 1 week for cleaning, disinfecting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreve Memorial Library has closed one of its branches after an employee had symptoms similar to those of the coronavirus.

The Atkins Branch located at 3704 Greenwood Rd. will be closed until Thursday, June 25.

During the closure, the branch will be cleaned and disinfected according to CDC guidelines.

Shreve Memorial Library Executive Director John Tuggle said,“Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing the branch immediately to make sure that the branch is cleaned thoroughly. While we do not know if this is in fact a case of coronavirus, we want to make sure that we are being proactive and taking all necessary steps to prevent further spread.”

While the branch is closed, you will still able to return checked out items through the branch book drop. However, curbside pickup service will not be available.

If you want to use the library you are encouraged to visit one of the Shreve Memorial Library branches listed below Monday through Saturday 10:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.:

Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, Shreveport

Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Shreveport

North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine Street, Vivian

North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street, Shreveport

Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue, Shreveport

West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road, Shreveport

Curbside pickup service is also available at the library branches listed below:

Belcher-Wyche Branch, 409 Charles Street, Belcher

Blanchard Branch, 344 Alexander Street, Blanchard

David Raines Branch, 2855 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Shreveport

Gilliam Branch, 12797 Main Street, Gilliam

Higginbotham-Bryson Branch, 9359 Greenwood Road, Greenwood

Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport

Hosston Branch, 15478 US Hwy 71, Hosston

Means Branch, 7016 Magnolia Lane, Ida

Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport

Mooringsport Branch, 603 Latimer Street, Mooringsport

Rodessa Branch, 10093 Main Street, Rodessa

For more information and additional updates, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.

