Shreve Memorial library branches are now open 7 days a week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All Shreve Memorial Library branches will now be open 7 days a week.

“We understand that people work different shifts and they might not be able to get here before we close on Saturday or during the week,” said Shreve Memorial Marketing and Development Manager Samantha Bonnette. “So to have those extra four hours on Sunday for them to come in and use the library, we feel it’s very beneficial.”

Bonnette said the response to the updated hours have been positive and appreciative.

Originally, only two libraries were open on Sundays. The Shreve Memorial Library Board of Control wanted members of the public who do not live near those locations to have more access as well.

The branches are now open:

Monday-Wednesday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Thursday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

