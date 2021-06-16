Shreve Memorial Library branches offer relief from summer heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreve Memorial Library is offering you a cool place to go if you need a break from the summer heat.

All summer long SML branches throughout Caddo Parish will provide comfortable seating areas, water fountains, bottled water, and plenty of air conditioning for everyone who wants to escape the hot temperatures.

SML is also offering a variety of library programs and services that will allow you to read and relax and rest during the summer months.

All full-time Shreve Memorial Library branches, with the exception of the Main Branch located in downtown Shreveport, are open Monday through Wednesday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

These hours apply to:

Atkins

Broadmoor

Cedar Grove-Line Ave.,

David Raines

Hamilton/South Caddo

Hollywood/Union Avenue

Mooretown

North Caddo

North Shreveport

Wallette

West Shreveport

The Main Branch in downtown Shreveport is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Part-time library branches throughout Caddo Parish are open as follows:

Belcher-Wyche Branch, 409 Charles St., Belcher

Tues. 1p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thurs. 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Fri. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Blanchard Branch, 344 Alexander St., Blanchard

Mon./Wed. 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tues./Thurs. 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Fri. 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Gilliam Branch, 12797 Main St., Gilliam

Mon./Thurs. 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Tues. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Higginbotham-Bryson Branch, 9359 Greenwood Rd., Greenwood

Mon. 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tues. – Thurs. 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Fri. 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Hosston Branch, 15478 US Hwy 71, Hosston

Mon., Wed., Fri. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Means Branch, 7016 E. Magnolia Lane, Ida

Tues., Wed., Fri. 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Mooringsport Branch, 603 Latimer St., Mooringsport

Mon. – Fri. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Oil City Branch, 102 Allen St., Oil City

Mon., Tues., Thurs. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Rodessa Branch, 10093 Main St., Rodessa

Mon. – Thurs. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

All Shreve Memorial Library branches are closed on Sundays.

Shreve Memorial Library branches are open for all library needs including browsing and material checkouts, printing and faxing services, computer use, and free Wi-Fi, reference and Readers’ Advisory, curbside delivery, and a variety of library programs.

Study rooms are also open to those needing a quiet place to work. For more information on library services, hours, programs, and updates, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.