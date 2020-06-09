Shreve Memorial Library branches set to reopen June 10

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreve Memorial Library announced Tuesday they will open the doors to seven of its branches Wednesday, June 10.

The Broadmoor, Cedar Grove-Line Avenue, Hamilton/South Caddo, North Caddo, North Shreveport, Wallette, and West Shreveport will open to the public Wednesday at 10:15 a.m., according to SML.

“Our shipment of sneeze guards for our service desks arrived today and have been installed at these seven branches,” Executive Director John Tuggle said Tuesday.

“We are excited to once again welcome patrons back to our libraries.”

Beginning, Wednesday, June 10, the following Shreve Memorial Library branches will be open Monday through Saturday from 10:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m., with the first hour of each Monday (10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.) reserved for use by senior citizens over the age of 60.

Broadmoor Branch — 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, Shreveport

— 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, Shreveport Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch — 8303 Line Avenue, Shreveport

— 8303 Line Avenue, Shreveport Hamilton/South Caddo Branch — 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport

— 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport North Caddo Branch — 615 N. Pine Street, Vivian

615 N. Pine Street, Vivian North Shreveport Branch — 4844 North Market Street, Shreveport

— 4844 North Market Street, Shreveport Wallette Branch — 363 Hearne Avenue, Shreveport

— 363 Hearne Avenue, Shreveport West Shreveport Branch — 4380 Pines Road, Shreveport

Each branch will be open with limited use. Branches will offer curbside delivery, quick browsing and checkouts, computer access, reference and Readers’ Advisory, and printing and faxing services. Browsing and computer use will be limited to 30 minutes only. All visitors to the branch must wear a face mask or face covering to enter the library, and patrons age 15 and younger will not be permitted without an adult age 18 or older. The amount of people allowed in each branch will vary based on occupancy limits and social distancing guidelines. Meeting and study rooms will remain closed.

Patrons may return items via library book drops or place items in quarantine bins at each of the locations listed above. All returned items will be quarantined for four days before being checked in.

Curbside pickup service, as well as call-in reference help and Readers’ Advisory, will continue at the Atkins, Belcher-Wyche, Blanchard, David Raines, Gilliam, Higginbotham-Bryson, Hollywood/Union Avenue, Hosston, Means, Mooretown, Mooringsport, and Rodessa branches. Patrons may place holds and reserve items for pickup online by visiting here.

“Our staff has been working diligently to bring back library services our patrons are accustomed to,” added Tuggle.

“We will continue to follow recommendations of government and health officials to provide needed services as safely as possible. We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding.”

For more information and additional updates, please visit here.

