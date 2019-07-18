Shreve Memorial Library celebrates National Ice Cream Month



SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The month of July is National Ice Cream Month and a local library is helping celebrate it.

The Shreve Memorial Library will celebrate the summertime favorite with two special programs.

Free ice cream for all at Hamilton/ South Caddo Branch on Friday, July 19, as an early National Ice Cream Day celebration. Participants will make ice cream sundaes with a variety of toppings and syrups. The festivities will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the meeting room at the Shreve Memorial branch, located at 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

Shreve Memorial Library Gilliam Branch celebrates National Ice Cream Month on Monday, July 22. Teens are invited to “Eat Like an Astronaut!” Participants will test their astronaut taste buds with freeze-dried ice cream cubes. They will also make an eraser with the cubes in the shape of an Oreo cookie.

The activity will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the branch, located at 12797 Main Street in Gilliam, LA. The programs are free and open to the public.

National Ice Cream Month is celebrated each year in July and National Ice Cream Day is celebrated on the third Sunday in July.

More information about Shreve Memorial Library’s celebrations of National Ice Cream Month and National Ice Cream Day can be found on the Shreve Memorial Library website.

