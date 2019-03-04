Shreve Memorial Library celebrates Women's History Month

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, La. - From Shreve Memorial Library News Release:

March is Women's History Month, and Shreve Memorial Library will be celebrating the accomplishments and contributions of women throughout history all month-long. This year's theme, set by the National Women's History Alliance, is "Visionary Women: Champions of Peace and Nonviolence." Programs at Shreve Memorial Library branches will recognize local visionaries and historical figures. Programs will also provide creative opportunities for the public to celebrate National Women's History Month.



Several Shreve Memorial Library branches will recognize local women and seek to empower others. Programs will be held at multiple branches and feature local visionaries such as Judge Ree Casey-Jones, Dr. Rosaline Caldwell, Linda Salone, Dr. Raymond A. Hicks, Gwendolyn Hampton, and Bonita Bandaries among others.



The North Caddo Branch, located at 615 North Pine Street in Vivian, will honor women of the Vivian community on Tuesday, March 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Judge Ree Casey-Jones will visit the Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road, on Friday, March 15 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., to lead a Women's History Month celebration recognizing how women throughout history have overcome many obstacles in the workforce, while the Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue, will recognize Linda Salone as the Woman of the Month for her many contributions to women on Wednesday, March 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.



Dr. Rosaline Caldwell will lead the Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch Women's History Month: Women Who Can program on Monday, March 18 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Dr. Caldwell's mantra is, "Empowered women should empower women," and she will attempt to empower those in attendance to go out and empower others. The Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch will also host a teen Women in History program on Wednesday, March 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and a Super Readers: Women of the World story time on Saturday, March 30 from 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch is located at 2105 Hollywood Avenue.



A Women's Empowerment Symposium will be held on Saturday, March 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch. The symposium is designed to motivate and uplift women, and will feature a panel of guest speakers offering words of encouragement. Guest speakers include Dr. Raymond A. Hicks, Gwendolyn Hampton, and Bonita Bandaries. Participants will have the chance to share their experiences and win door prizes. Light refreshments will also be served. The program will be held at the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, located at 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.



Local poet, Katie Bickham, will visit the Main Branch on Friday, March 22 for a special after-hours book discussion and book signing. Bickham will read from her new book, Mouths Open to Name Her: Poems, a collection of poems on the intensity of motherhood, relationships between mothers and their children, what it means to carry a child, and how the harshness of the world disrupts our innocence. Copies of the book will be available for purchase, and light refreshments will be served. The book discussion will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Eaves Room of the Main Branch, located at 424 Texas Street.



Marci Hicks, local artist and graphic designer, will also visit several Shreve Memorial Library branches to host a creative and interactive program entitled, "Women Who Can… Create: Scrapbooking Art." Scrapbooking Art combines scrapbooking and art journaling on canvas to create a memorable piece of art. All supplies are included, and the program is open to adults age 18 and older. "Women Who Can… Create: Scrapbooking Art" will be held on the following dates:



Saturday, March 9, 11:00 a.m. at the North Caddo Branch

Monday, March 11, 4:30 p.m. at the Cedar Grove/Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue

Friday, March 15, 4:30 p.m. at the David Raines Branch, 2755 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive

Tuesday, March 19, 5:30 p.m. at the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch

Wednesday, March 20, 4:30 p.m. at the Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive

Saturday, March 23, 2:00 p.m. at the Main Branch

Monday, March 25, 4:30 p.m. at the Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue

Wednesday, March 27, 5:00 p.m. at the North Shreveport Branch



Additional Women's History Month programs include coffee times, yogurt-making workshops and movie screenings. The Oil City Branch, 102 Allen Street in Oil City, will host a Women's History Month Coffee & Tea Time program on Tuesday, March 5 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the Rodessa Branch, 10093 Main Street in Rodessa, will host a Women Who Can: Make Frozen Yogurt workshop on Tuesday, March 12 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Screenings of movies with prominent female leads and documentaries on women in history will be held at the Cedar Grove/Line Avenue Branch on Wednesday, March 6 and Wednesday, March 13 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m., and at the West Shreveport Branch on Wednesday, March 20 and Wednesday, March 27 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



All Women's History Month programs are free and open to the public. For more information on these and other Shreve memorial Library programs, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.

