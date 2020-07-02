Shreve Memorial Library closes another branch after employee displays COVID-19 symptoms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreve Memorial Library has closed another branch after an employee presented symptoms similar to those of the coronavirus.
The Broadmoor Branch on 1212 Captain Shreve Drive. Shreveport will be closed through July 8, with plans to reopen on July 9.
The branch may open sooner if COVID-19 test results come back negative for the employee in question.
SML says prior employees that have been in question of COVID-19 have all tested negative for the virus.
During the closure, the branch will be cleaned and disinfected according to Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
While the branch is closed, you will still be able to return checked out items through the branch book drop. However, curbside pickup service will not be available.
You are also encouraged to visit one of the Shreve Memorial Library branches listed below Monday through Saturday from 10:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.:
- Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road, Shreveport
- Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue, Shreveport
- David Raines Branch, 2885 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Shreveport
- Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Shreveport
- Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport
- Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport
- North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine Street, Vivian
- North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street, Shreveport
- West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road, Shreveport
Part-time branches listed below are also open with varying hours of operation. Please visit www.shreve-lib.org for a complete list of branches and hours.
- Belcher-Wyche Branch, 409 Charles Street, Belcher
- Blanchard Branch, 344 Alexander Street, Blanchard
- Gilliam Branch, 12797 Main Street, Gilliam
- Higginbotham-Bryson Branch, 9359 Greenwood Road, Greenwood
- Hosston Branch, 15478 US Hwy 71, Hosston
- Means Branch, 7016 Magnolia Lane, Ida
- Mooringsport Branch, 603 Latimer Street, Mooringsport
- Oil City Branch, 102 Allen St., Oil City
- Rodessa Branch, 10093 Main Street, Rodessa
Curbside delivery is available at all open locations.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.