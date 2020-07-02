Shreve Memorial Library closes another branch after employee displays COVID-19 symptoms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreve Memorial Library has closed another branch after an employee presented symptoms similar to those of the coronavirus.

The Broadmoor Branch on 1212 Captain Shreve Drive. Shreveport will be closed through July 8, with plans to reopen on July 9.

The branch may open sooner if COVID-19 test results come back negative for the employee in question.

SML says prior employees that have been in question of COVID-19 have all tested negative for the virus.



During the closure, the branch will be cleaned and disinfected according to Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

While the branch is closed, you will still be able to return checked out items through the branch book drop. However, curbside pickup service will not be available.

You are also encouraged to visit one of the Shreve Memorial Library branches listed below Monday through Saturday from 10:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.:

Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road, Shreveport

Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue, Shreveport

David Raines Branch, 2885 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Shreveport

Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Shreveport

Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport

Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport

North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine Street, Vivian

North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street, Shreveport

West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road, Shreveport

Part-time branches listed below are also open with varying hours of operation. Please visit www.shreve-lib.org for a complete list of branches and hours.

Belcher-Wyche Branch, 409 Charles Street, Belcher

Blanchard Branch, 344 Alexander Street, Blanchard

Gilliam Branch, 12797 Main Street, Gilliam

Higginbotham-Bryson Branch, 9359 Greenwood Road, Greenwood

Hosston Branch, 15478 US Hwy 71, Hosston

Means Branch, 7016 Magnolia Lane, Ida

Mooringsport Branch, 603 Latimer Street, Mooringsport

Oil City Branch, 102 Allen St., Oil City

Rodessa Branch, 10093 Main Street, Rodessa

Curbside delivery is available at all open locations.

