Shreve Memorial Library closes local branch, employee tests positive for COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreve Memorial Library announced Friday that the Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to SML, the Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, located at 8303 Line Avenue, will be closed through August 6, with plans to reopen on Friday, August 7.

“We take very seriously the health and safety of our staff and patrons, and are trying to do everything we can to prevent further spread of this disease,” stated John Tuggle, Executive Director.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing the branch immediately to make sure that the branch is cleaned thoroughly to reduce the risk of further exposure to both our staff and patrons.”

During the closure, SML says the branch will be cleaned and disinfected according to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines. While the branch is closed, patrons will not be able to return items to the branch or reserve materials at the branch for pickup.

Those wishing to use the library or return checked out items are encouraged to visit one of the Shreve Memorial Library branches listed below Monday through Saturday 10:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.:

· Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road, Shreveport

· Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, Shreveport

· David Raines Branch, 2855 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Shreveport

· Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport

· Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport

· North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine Street, Vivian

· Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue, Shreveport

· West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road, Shreveport

Part-time branches listed below are also open with varying hours of operation. Please visit www.shreve-lib.org for a complete list of branches and hours.

· Belcher-Wyche Branch, 409 Charles Street, Belcher

· Blanchard Branch, 344 Alexander Street, Blanchard

· Gilliam Branch, 12797 Main Street, Gilliam

· Higginbotham-Bryson Branch, 9359 Greenwood Road, Greenwood

· Hosston Branch, 15478 US Hwy 71, Hosston

· Means Branch, 7016 Magnolia Lane, Ida

· Mooringsport Branch, 603 Latimer Street, Mooringsport

· Oil City Branch, 102 Allen Street, Oil City

· Rodessa Branch, 10093 Main Street, Rodessa

Shreve Memorial Library appreciates the public’s patience and understanding during the closure and apologizes for any inconvenience the closure may cause. For more information and additional updates, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.

