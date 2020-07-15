Shreve Memorial Library closes main facility after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreve Memorial Library has closed its main facility after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Support Services Center on 885 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop will be closed through Tuesday, July 21 and reopen on Wednesday, July 22.

During the closure the facility, which houses the library’s administrative offices, will be cleaned and disinfected according to Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

Executive Director John Tuggle said, “This is our first confirmed case of COVID-19 at Shreve Memorial Library since reopening the library branches in May. We are taking every precaution to prevent further spread of this disease to our staff and patrons,” stated .

Library services will continue at Shreve Memorial Library branches throughout Caddo Parish while the Support Services Center is closed. However, delivery and processing of materials including holds pickups will be delayed.

You are encouraged to visit one of the Shreve Memorial Library branches listed below Monday through Saturday 10:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.:

Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road, Shreveport

Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, Shreveport

Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue, Shreveport

David Raines Branch, 2855 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Shreveport

Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Shreveport

Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport

Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport

North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine Street, Vivian

North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street, Shreveport

Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue, Shreveport

West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road, Shreveport

Part-time branches listed below are also open with varying hours of operation. Please visit www.shreve-lib.org for a complete list of branches and hours.

Belcher-Wyche Branch, 409 Charles Street, Belcher

Blanchard Branch, 344 Alexander Street, Blanchard

Gilliam Branch, 12797 Main Street, Gilliam

Higginbotham-Bryson Branch, 9359 Greenwood Road, Greenwood

Hosston Branch, 15478 US Hwy 71, Hosston

Means Branch, 7016 Magnolia Lane, Ida

Mooringsport Branch, 603 Latimer Street, Mooringsport

Rodessa Branch, 10093 Main Street, Rodessa

For more information and additional updates, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.

