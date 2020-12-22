The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Shreve Memorial Library employee tests positive for COVID-19, Broadmoor Branch closes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreve Memorial Library has shut down one of its branches after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Broadmoor Branch on 1212 Captain Shreve Dr. will be closed through Sunday, Dec. 27, with plans to reopen on Monday, Dec. 28.

During the closure, the branch will be cleaned and disinfected according to CDC guidelines.

Those wishing to use the library or return checked out items are encouraged to visit any of Shreve Memorial Library’s other locations. For a complete list of locations and operating hours, please visit www.shreve-lib.org/427/All-Locations-Hours.

As a reminder, all Shreve Memorial Library branches will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 27 for the Christmas holiday.

For more information and additional updates, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.

