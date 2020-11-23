The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Shreve Memorial Library employee tests positive for COVID-19, Support Services Center closes today for cleaning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreve Memorial Library’s Support Services Center will be closed for cleaning after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Support Services Center, which houses the library’s administrative offices at 885 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, will be shut down Monday, Nov. 23 with plans to reopen on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

During the closure, the building will be cleaned and disinfected according to CDC guidelines.

Library services will continue at Shreve Memorial Library branches throughout Caddo Parish while the Support Services Center is closed. However, delivery and processing of materials including holds pickups will be delayed.

For more information and additional updates, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.

