Shreve Memorial Library offers curbside pick up

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You can now order ahead and pick up your library books curbside at several of Shreveport’s municipal library branches.

Like many other businesses, offices, and services, Shreve Memorial Library is incorporating new procedures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the public.

“As you can see people love their books. And it’s very important for us to serve the community,” said Shreve Memorial Library spokesperson Ivy Woodard.

That’s why Shreve Memorial Library started offering curb-side service at seven of its branches on Monday.

“They are placing their holds online, or they’re calling in the material they want. We are able to fill your order just like a restaurant.”

Readers can call ahead so their books will be ready and waiting for them to pick up from the table set up outside of the library.

“I’m just so excited that the library is open. I miss being able to get the books and I miss being able to go in. But this is awesome, the way you come. But I feel very safe,” said a woman who came to pick up her book order Tuesday.

To maintain the health and safety of their staff and readers, librarians are going by the book in following the reopening guidelines set by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

“Compliance with not having too many people gathered up in one spot. And that’s the reason we are offering curb-side pickup, simply because we don’t want people to come and get sick,” said Woodard, who says the library is using all of its online services more than ever and showing how important the library is to the community.

“We provide the community with services, information, entertainment, you name it, a place to come and hang out, a place to come and read a good book.”

Curb-side pickup is available Monday through Saturday from 10:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. at the following Shreve Memorial Library branches:

Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, Shreveport, (318) 869-0120

Cedar Grove/Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue, Shreveport, (318) 868-3890

Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, (318) 687-6824

North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine Street, Vivian, (318) 375-3975

North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street, Shreveport, (318) 674-8172

Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue, Shreveport, (318) 425-3630

West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road, Shreveport, (318) 635-0883

