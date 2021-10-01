Shreve Memorial Library permanently eliminates late fees first implanted due to pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreve Memorial Library is getting rid of late fees for good and making automatic checkout renewals permanent after initially implementing them amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The library temporarily halted the accumulation of overdue fines due to the pandemic closures and guidelines for sanitizing materials in March 2020. In addition, the library implemented automatic checkout renewals on library items so that patrons did not need to visit the library to renew items that were checked out during the reduced hours.

According to a statement released Friday, the library board recently voted to make these changes permanent and effective immediately.

The library said they will no longer charge overdue fines for items kept past their due dates. In addition, items checked out at the library will be automatically renewed up to five times, given there are no holds (request for checkouts) on the items, extending the checkout period for up to 10 weeks. While no overdue fines will be charged, patrons will still be responsible for payment of fees for lost or damaged items and overdue fines incurred prior to March 13, 2020.

Along with not charging fees and having automatic checkouts, Shreve Memorial Library says it is is expanding its online selection.

Patrons are now able to download digital copies of some of their favorite magazines along with ebooks and audiobooks on any device at any time through OverDrive or the Libby app. Digital magazines are instantly available and have no waitlists or holds. The digital magazines also do not count toward checkout limits. All titles downloaded automatically expire at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees associated with digital content said the library.