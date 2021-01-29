Shreve Memorial Library shuts down branch after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreve Memorial Library has closed one of its library branches after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch on 8303 Line Ave. will be shut down through Sunday, Jan. 31, with plans to reopen on Monday, Feb. 1.

During the closure, the branch will be cleaned and disinfected according to CDC guidelines.

Those wishing to use the library or return checked out items are encouraged to visit any of Shreve Memorial Library’s other locations. For a complete list of locations and operating hours, please visit www.shreve-lib.org/427/All-Locations-Hours.

For more information and additional updates, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.