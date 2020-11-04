Shreve Memorial Library teams up with CVS, Healthy Blue for drive-thru flu clinics

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreve Memorial Library has teamed up with Healthy Blue Louisiana and CVS Health to offer drive-thru flu clinics at its branches.

The drive-thru flu clinics will be set up in the parking lots of the Wallette Branch, and the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, on the following days and times:

Thursday, Nov. 12 – 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. – Wallette Branch on 363 Hearne Ave.

Tuesday, Nov. 17 – 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. – Hamilton/South Caddo Branch on 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Thursday, Nov. 19 – 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. – Wallette Branch on 363 Hearne Ave.

The clinics will be staffed by CVS Health immunizing pharmacists.

Those who attend will be able to get their annual flu shots as well as information about open enrollment for Louisiana Medicaid.

Please bring a valid ID or Driver’s License and a copy of your active insurance card. Flu shots are free with most insurance. You will also be required to complete a universal consent form prior to receiving your vaccination.

For more information, visit www.shreve-lib.org.

