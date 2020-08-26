Shreve Memorial Library to close all branches ahead of Hurricane Laura

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreve Memorial Library branches will close today due to inclement weather associated with Hurricane Laura.

All SML branches will shut down at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 and will remain closed through Thursday, Aug. 27.

Library branches will reopen on Friday, Aug. 28 as weather allows and pending any damages.

While the library branches are closed, patrons can still access Shreve Memorial Library’s e-branch and online resources, such as Overdrive, Hoopla, and Flipster.

For more information and updates please visit www.shreve-lib.org.

