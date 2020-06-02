Shreve Memorial Library to reopen on June 8

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreve Memorial Library announced Tuesday that after three months of closure, they are reopening seven library branches to the public on Monday, June 8.

According to SML, the reopening follows Governor John Bel Edwards’ announcement of Phase Two Reopening, and they plan to reopen all branches by the end of June 2020.

“We are excited to welcome patrons back to our libraries,” stated John Tuggle, Shreve Memorial Library Executive Director.

“Because of current COVID-19 concerns, there will be some changes to how our patrons access the library and what services will be offered. However, we will continue to provide the best possible service for our patrons, while implementing best practices to maintain the health, safety, and well-being of both our patrons and our staff.”

Beginning, Monday, June 8, the following Shreve Memorial Library branches will be open Monday through Saturday from 10:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m., with the first hour of each Monday (10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.) reserved for use by senior citizens over the age of 60.

· Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, Shreveport

· Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue, Shreveport

· Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport

· North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine Street, Vivian

· North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street, Shreveport

· Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue, Shreveport

· West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road, Shreveport

Each branch will be open with limited use. Branches will offer curbside delivery, quick browsing and checkouts, computer access, reference and Readers’ Advisory, and printing and faxing services. Browsing and computer use will be limited to 30 minutes only. All visitors to the branch must wear a face mask or face covering to enter the library, and patrons age 15 and younger will not be permitted without an adult age 18 or older. The amount of people allowed in each branch will vary based on occupancy limits and social distancing guidelines. Meeting and study rooms will remain closed.

Patrons may return items via library book drops or place items in quarantine bins at each of the locations listed above. All returned items will be quarantined for four days before being checked in.

Curbside pickup service, as well as call-in reference help and Readers’ Advisory, will continue at the Atkins, Belcher-Wyche, Blanchard, David Raines, Gilliam, Higginbotham-Bryson, Hollywood/Union Avenue, Hosston, Means, Mooretown, Mooringsport, and Rodessa branches. Patrons may place holds and reserve items for pickup online by visiting here.

“Our staff has been working diligently to bring back library services our patrons are accustomed to,” added Tuggle.

“We will continue to follow recommendations of government and health officials to provide needed services as safely as possible. We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding.”

For more information and additional updates, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.