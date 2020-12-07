Shreve Memorial Library to temporarily reduce hours at three branches due to COVID concerns

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreve Memorial Library is temporarily reducing the hours at three branches in Caddo Parish due to coronavirus concerns.

Part-time branches that were open to the public four or more days a week will now operate under a three-day modified schedule as a safety precaution bringing their hours in line with other Shreve Memorial Library part-time branches.

Starting Monday the following branches will operate under the modified schedule until further notice:

Higginbotham-Bryson Branch, 9359 Greenwood Road, Greenwood

Open Monday 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Wednesday 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Closed Tuesday and Thursday

Mooringsport Branch, 603 Latimer Street, Mooringsport

Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Closed Tuesday and Thursday

Rodessa Branch, 10093 Main Street, Rodessa

Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Closed Wednesday and Friday

All three of the listed branches are also closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Shreve Memorial Library appreciates the public’s patience and understanding, and apologizes for any inconvenience the modified schedule may cause.

For more information and additional updates, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.