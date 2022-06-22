SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The main branch of the Shreve Memorial Library in downtown Shreveport will be closed to the public for planned renovations starting Monday.

The closure will begin on June 27 and will remain in effect until the needed renovations are completed. This closure will only affect the main branch at 424 Texas Street.

Patrons of the main branch are encouraged to use other Shreve Memorial branches within the City of Shreveport. All branches are open Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information and library updates please visit shreve-lib.org.