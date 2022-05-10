CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreve Memorial Library is offering teens in Caddo Parish an opportunity to learn some very basic life skills through their “adulting” programs throughout the month of May.

According to a press release, the library will offer free adulting sessions at several branches from Monday, May 9 through Tuesday, May 24.

The sessions will cover an array of topics including meal planning and preparation, managing a budget and paying bills, understanding taxes, writing resumes, purchasing insurance and other skills they will find necessary as they grow into adulthood.

Adulting 101 covers financial literacy and money management programs will cover the basics of money management. There will also be representatives from Regions Bank to discuss ways to budget for college on May 17.

Tuesday, May 10

Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch – 2105 Hollywood Avenue from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

North Shreveport Branch – 4844 North Market St. 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11

Hamilton/South Caddo Branch – 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop at 3:30 p.m.

Atkins Branch – 3704 Greenwood Rd. at 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17

Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch – 8303 Line Ave. from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

North Caddo Branch – 615 North Pine St., Vivian from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18

David Raines Branch – 2855 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 24

Broadmoor Branch – 1212 Captain Shreve Dr. from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25

Wallette Branch – 363 Hearne Ave. from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 31

North Caddo Branch – 615 North Pine St., Vivian from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If your teen is interested but unable to attend they can pick up a comprehensive Adulting 101 booklet from the Belcher-Wyche and Mooretown Branches.

The booklet is said to contain life skills any young person would need before leaving home, critical thinking applications as they transition to adulthood, and easy recipes using the microwave and air fryers. Booklets can be picked up during regular branch hours.

The Belcher-Wyche Branch at 409 Charles St, Belcher

Tuesdays 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursdays 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Fridays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Mooretown Branch at 4360 Hollywood Ave.

Wednesday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday through Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For more information about Adulting 101 or other programs at the Shreve Memorial Library visit their website.