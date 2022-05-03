SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The director of one of only three authorized abortion providers in Louisiana says the leaked Supreme Court draft decision hinting at the overturning of Roe v. Wade is “no surprise,” but is holding out hope that it will not be the final opinion of the nation’s highest court.

Kathaleen Pittman is the administrator of the Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, which is the only clinic in the northern part of the state that provides abortions to women.

“This is an early draft of Justice Alito’s opinion and by no means is it the final decision. His opinion is certainly no surprise,” Pittman said in a statement to KTAL NBC 6 late Tuesday morning.

“I continue to hope the court’s final decision respects the dignity and autonomy of persons no matter where they live. This is especially important for families in the south with its abysmal maternal mortality rate.”

Louisiana has historically been among the states in the U.S. with the highest maternal mortality rates, if not the highest, in recent years.

The Hope Medical Group has seen a significant increase in patients coming from Texas since SB 8 went into effect in September 2021. The so-called “fetal heartbeat bill” bans abortions at the point of the “first detectable heartbeat,” which could happen around six weeks into pregnancy. It became the turning point for abortion opponents who have been fighting to implement stronger restrictions for nearly a decade.

In an extraordinary development, Politico reported late Monday on a leaked draft majority opinion written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito indicating the high court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 decision on Roe v. Wade protecting the federal right to abortion.

The issue before the court was a Mississippi law that bans virtually all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Deep-red Mississippi, in court papers, explicitly asked the justices to use the case as a vehicle to overturn the landmark 1973 decision that first recognized a constitutional right to abortion existing in the 14th Amendment’s due process clause.

The 67-page draft opinion said to have been drafted in February, concludes that Roe and the Supreme Court’s 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey are not grounded in the Constitution.

“We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives,” the draft opinion states.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.