Shreveport Airport appoints first female African-American Police Chief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Regional Airport has appointed its first female African-American Police Chief.

Kimberly Harris, who was appointed on June 1, is the first female African-American to hold the position.

According to Shreveport Regional Airport, Harris began working for the Shreveport Airport Authority in 2018 as the assistant police chief after working for the LSU Health Science Center Police Department for 32 years before she retired as a Police Lieutenant/Investigator.

“I am deeply honored to accept the position of Chief of Shreveport Regional Airport Police. As the first black female to hold this position, I am dedicated to fostering a culture of diversity, inclusion and acceptance among the men and women of the Airport Police Department, patrons of the airport, and the community as a whole,” Kimberly Harris said.

“As law enforcement professionals, we are and should be held to the highest of ethical and moral standards. Therefore, I am committed to ensuring that the safety and security of the airport is coupled with compassion for all humanity and equity in all interactions. I look forward to serving in this position.”

Harris will supervise the airport police staff in her new role as police chief.

“Shreveport Airport Authority is pleased to announce our first female African American Chief of Police, Ms. Kimberly Harris,” said Wade Davis, Director of Airports for the Shreveport Airport Authority.

“We’re proud to have Chief Harris as a key member of the airport team that keeps the traveling public safe and secure. Congratulations Chief Harris!”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.